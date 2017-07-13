New on NOW TV and Sky On Demand in August: the best movies and tv shows coming soon
From sprawling Sci-fi Westworld to narcotics drama The Wire, check out the best additions to the collection this month
The people at NOW TV and Sky know a thing or two about great telly. Both services already count The Sopranos, Curb Your enthusiasm and Twin Peaks in their collective arsenal, and in August they add groundbreaking narcotics epic The Wire and the stunning first season of True Detective.
Check out the full list of this month's additions below.
4 August
True Detective Grim but gripping thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as homicide detectives in Louisiana revisiting a ritualistic murder from 1995
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahisFWxT2q4?ecver=1
More like this
11 August
Keeping up with the Joneses Suburban couple Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis become suspicious that their neighbours Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot are secret agents. Sadly, the laughs are few and far between
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story The first Star Wars standalone film doesn’t disappoint. Felicity Jones and Diego Luna lead a group of unlikely heroes on a quest to steal the plans to the death star
14 August
Westworld Ambitious sci-fi drama set in a futuristic theme park populated by androids. Starring Anthony Hopkins, James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood.
21 August
Divorce Sarah Jessica Parker’s first TV show since Sex and the City is a dark comedy in she and Thomas Haden Church come to terms with their struggling marriage
25 August
Allied The film that launched a thousand Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard rumours never ended up being quite as entertaining as many hoped. The duo star as star-crossed lovers in WII.
The Wire Unequivocally one of the greatest dramas of all time. An all-too-real look into the narcotics scene in Baltimore, Maryland.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDcQbk78CSw?ecver=1
26 August
Trolls Even if you haven’t seen this one yet, you’ve undoubtedly heard its theme song: Justin Timberlake’s 2016 earworm ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’. As for the film itself? Run-of-the-mill family stuff starring Anna Kendrick, Timberlake and James Corden.