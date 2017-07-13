4 August

True Detective Grim but gripping thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as homicide detectives in Louisiana revisiting a ritualistic murder from 1995

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahisFWxT2q4?ecver=1

11 August

Keeping up with the Joneses Suburban couple Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis become suspicious that their neighbours Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot are secret agents. Sadly, the laughs are few and far between

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story The first Star Wars standalone film doesn’t disappoint. Felicity Jones and Diego Luna lead a group of unlikely heroes on a quest to steal the plans to the death star

14 August

Westworld Ambitious sci-fi drama set in a futuristic theme park populated by androids. Starring Anthony Hopkins, James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood.

21 August

Divorce Sarah Jessica Parker’s first TV show since Sex and the City is a dark comedy in she and Thomas Haden Church come to terms with their struggling marriage

25 August

Allied The film that launched a thousand Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard rumours never ended up being quite as entertaining as many hoped. The duo star as star-crossed lovers in WII.

The Wire Unequivocally one of the greatest dramas of all time. An all-too-real look into the narcotics scene in Baltimore, Maryland.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDcQbk78CSw?ecver=1

26 August

Trolls Even if you haven’t seen this one yet, you’ve undoubtedly heard its theme song: Justin Timberlake’s 2016 earworm ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’. As for the film itself? Run-of-the-mill family stuff starring Anna Kendrick, Timberlake and James Corden.