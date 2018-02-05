You can watch the footage below, and look out for that accident – it pops up near the end of the trailer, and shows Cruise jumping between two buildings only to smash into the side of one of them.

And here’s some behind-the-scenes footage for comparison…

Trust Tom Cruise to turn a nasty accident into a cinematic (and marketing) opportunity. We’re sure Hunt will take the requisite three weeks on crutches after his injury as well.

Mission Impossible: Fallout will be released in UK cinemas on the 27th July