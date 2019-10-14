The trailer shows the people of Arendelle forced to flee the kingdom after they’re plagued by hurricane-level winds. These freak storms are apparently connected to Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), who faces a “calling” as the gusts arrive.

This prompts the princess, sister Anna (Kristen Bell), plus Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven the reindeer to search for answers, a hunt that sees them travelling to an enchanted forest.

Sadly the trailer doesn’t feature any new songs. However, an earlier teaser showcased new track Into The Unknown.

Alongside the main cast, Frozen 2 will also star Evan Rachel Wood (who will voice Anna and Elsa’s mother Queen Iduna) and Sterling K Brown (Lieutenant Matthias, leader of a group of Arendelle soldiers trapped in the woods).

Advertisement

Frozen 2 is released in UK cinemas on 22nd November 2019