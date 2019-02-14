Accessibility Links

First teaser for Frozen sequel introduces mysterious new character

Elsa, Anna and Olaf are back – and they’re facing a new threat

The first-look teaser trailer for the Frozen sequel is here, and while it features no dialogue or real plot details it does show off all sorts of action and excitement in the long-awaited follow-up.

Opening as Idina Menzel’s Elsa Frozones her way over crashing waves using her ice powers, the new footage also shows an exciting reindeer chase, Anna (Kristen Bell) leaping over a scary chasm and some mysterious crystals appearing all over Arendell – but perhaps the most intriguing detail of all involves a young girl who sends a friend flying into the air.

This character, rumoured to be voiced by Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood, is a new addition to the series, and fans are already wondering what her deal is. Can she control the wind, as it seems in this footage, suggesting she has similar elemental powers to Elsa? Or does she have something to do with the strange ring of fire that surrounds Elsa and Olaf later in the trailer?

Frozen's mysterious new character (Disney)
Frozen’s mysterious new character (Disney)

And then there’s the mystery of her identity. Is she the villain of the movie – the new force Elsa, Anna et al must face off against? Or is she an ally against an even greater threat? Is she a love interest for Elsa, or a flashback version of her mother (a theory already suggested in some quarters due to the boy she levitates’ physical similarity to Elsa and Anna’s father)?

Or maybe she’s just a passer-by watching an unusual gust of wind, and we’re thinking in WAY too much detail about this whole thing. Either way, only seven months or so until we find out for sure…

Frozen 2 is released in UK cinemas on 22nd November 2019

