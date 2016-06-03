And most interestingly of all, we finally get a sense of the mysterious character played by The Hunger Games’ Jena Malone, who was rumoured to be a female version of Robin before her part was scrapped in the final edit.

By the looks of things Malone was actually playing some sort of rival reporter to Amy Adams’ Lois Lane, possibly even classic Superman character Cat Grant (currently played by Calista Flockhart in a different version in TV series Supergirl). The blonde hair seems to match, anyway…

Hopefully we’ll get the chance to learn more about Malone’s character in future films, though until then we can probably just slog our way through the 3-hour + version of Batman v Superman and find out that way. Any volunteers?

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition will be released on the 19th July