New Batman v Superman footage suggests who Jena Malone was supposed to play
The superhero film's extended edition trailer clears up all kinds of confusing details
One complaint unlikely to be levelled at this year’s 2 hour 33 minute superhero slugfest Batman v Superman is that it’s not long enough, but just in case anyone did want to see what ended up on the cutting room floor we’ve now got our first look at what the extended ‘Ultimate edition” will look like.
Still, in fairness the first trailer for the uncut film looks to clear up all sorts of confusing elements in the film, be that exactly why everyone was so angry at Superman in North Africa, who encouraged the Man of Steel to take on Batman in the first place or exactly what Ben Affleck in the Bat-Shower would look like.
And most interestingly of all, we finally get a sense of the mysterious character played by The Hunger Games’ Jena Malone, who was rumoured to be a female version of Robin before her part was scrapped in the final edit.
By the looks of things Malone was actually playing some sort of rival reporter to Amy Adams’ Lois Lane, possibly even classic Superman character Cat Grant (currently played by Calista Flockhart in a different version in TV series Supergirl). The blonde hair seems to match, anyway…
Hopefully we’ll get the chance to learn more about Malone’s character in future films, though until then we can probably just slog our way through the 3-hour + version of Batman v Superman and find out that way. Any volunteers?
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition will be released on the 19th July