Meet the cast of Netflix action comedy film The Man from Toronto

Kevin Hart takes on the central role and he's joined in the cast by several other prominent actors, including Kaley Cuoco, Ellen Barkin, and Woody Harrelson – the latter of whom plays the titular character, a mysterious assasin famed for his brutal interrogation methods.

One of the latest, new original films to land on Netflix is The Man from Toronto, which tells of an everyman screw-up who accidentally gets caught up in an FBI plot after a case of mistaken identity.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Kevin Hart plays Teddy

Who is Teddy? A failed internet athletic instructor who hopes to sell his idea of non-contact boxing to a local gym owner – before he is mistaken for a mysterious assassin.

What else has Kevin Hart been in? Hart is best known for his stand-up specials and roles in comedy films such as Little Fockers, Grudge Match, Ride Along, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, Jumanji and Night School. He also created and starred as a fictionalised version of himself in Real Husbands of Hollywood and played a more serious role in last year's Netflix film Fatherhood.

Woody Harrelson plays The Man from Toronto

Who is The Man from Toronto? A mysterious assassin who is known for his considerable talents for brutal interrogation.

What else has Woody Harrelson been in? Harrelson first became known for playing bartender Woody Boyd on Cheers, and has since become a major movie star which roles in films such as Indecent Proposal, Natural Born Killers, The Thin Red Line, No Country For Old Men, Zombieland, The Hunger Games franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes and Solo: A Star Wars Story. He has been nominated for three Oscars – Best Actor for The People vs. Larry Flynt and Best Supporting Actor for The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – and won one Emmy, for his role as Boyd in Cheers.

Kaley Cuoco plays Anne

Who is Anne? A friend of Teddy's wife, who gets sucked into the action after Teddy is mistaken for The Man from Toronto.

What else has Kaley Cuoco been in? Cuoco is best known for her role as Penny in The Big Bang Theory and her Emmy-award nominated lead performance in The Flight Attendant. She has also appeared in films such as The Penthouse, Authors Anonymous, and The Wedding Ringer.

Jasmine Mathews plays Lori

Who is Lori? Teddy's wife, who is enjoying a luxurious spa weekend organised by her husband for her birthday when he gets mistaken for The Man from Toronto.

What else has Jasmine Matthews been in? Matthews's only previous films appearance was in The Tomorrow War, but she's starred in several TV shows including Heathers, Sweetbitter and The Rookie.

Alejandro de Hoyos plays Colonel Marin

Who is Colonel Marin? An exiled Venezuelan colonel who plans to assassinate the President of Venezuela – which the FBI is desperately trying to prevent.

What else has Alejandro de Hoyos been in? de Hoyos has previously starred in The Contractor and several TV shows both in the US – such as Ylse and The Bold and the Beautiful – and in Mexico.

Lela Loren plays Daniela Marin

Who is Daniela? The Colonel’s wife.

What else has Lela Loren been in? Loren is best known for her role as Angela Valdes in Power, and has also appearaed in shows such as Altered Carbon and American Gods. On the big screen, she's been seen in Snitch, The Hangover Part III and Bruised.

Pierson Fodé plays The Man from Miami

Who is The Man from Miami? Another mysterious assassin who crosses paths with Teddy and The Man from Toronto.

What else has Pierson Fodé been in? Fodé's previous credits include Disney Channel series Jessie and 2015 rom-com Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List, in addition to his best known role as Thomas Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Jencarlos Canela plays Agent Santoro

Who is Agent Santoro? An FBI agent assigned to protect Lori and act as a butler to guide her on a day of shopping.

What else has Jencarlos Canela been in? Canela is a singer and songwriter in addition to his acting work, while previous screen credits have included roles in the telenovelas Pecados ajenos, Mi corazón insiste en Lola Volcán, and Pasión prohibida.

Ellen Barkin plays The Handler

Who is The Handler? The Handler of both The Man from Miami and The Man from Toronto.

What else has Ellen Barkin been in? Barkin has had a range of impressive roles since she started appearing in films in the early '80s, with highlights including The Big Easy, Johnny Handsome, Sea of Love, Switch, This Boy's Life, Wild Bill, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Drop Dead Gorgeous. She's also had lead roles on the TV shows The New Normal, Happyish, and Animal Kingdom, and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her role in TV film Before Women Had Wings.

Martin Roach plays Marty

Who is Marty? A local gym owner who rejects Teddy's idea of non-contact boxing.

What else has Martin Roach been in? Roach has had recurring roles in TV shows such as See, Locke & Key and Reacher, while his film credits include a minor role in The Shape of Water.

The Man from Toronto is currently streaming on Netflix.

