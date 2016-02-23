Dench first appeared as M in 1995’s GoldenEye. She was the first woman to play the role, taking over from Robert Brown. Her final film (aside from a brief appearance via video message in Spectre), Skyfall, came 17 years later.

It was in this 2012 movie that Harris first joined Bond. Initially billed as ‘Eve’ – a no-nonsense field agent who all but killed 007 – she smoothly revealed her full Moneypenny name as the film drew to a close.

Returning in Spectre in 2015, her role was far from desk-bound. As well as being M’s advisor, she’s Bond’s go-to confidant. If she’s at a computer, it’s because she’s digging out some top-secret information to help Bond.

More like this

Now, Harris is hoping she'll be Moneypenny for many years to come.

.@BbryonyM MP is much more modern than before, and this is what drew me to Sam's (Mendes) vision for the character. — Naomie Harris (@NaomieHarris) February 22, 2016

As for Bond himself, Harris revealed Craig “gave his blessing” for her to be cast and says she really hopes to work with him again. “He’s a phenomenal actor and when working with him it feels like working with the real Bond… because on set he stays in character,” she said.

Advertisement

Hope Mark Strong's wrong about Craig hanging up his PPK then?