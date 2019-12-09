The hit 1992 adaptation, which famously starred Sir Michael Caine as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and included a hatful of excellent tunes, has become one of the most popular film in the Christmas canon and is often guaranteed a spot in the TV line-up.

And so, the news that that won’t be the case this year has unsurprisingly let to a great deal of disappointment amongst those desperate for another festive sing along with Kermit and co – with a few taking to Twitter to voice their discontent.

While the film won’t be on TV, however, it IS available on NOW TV - and so those with a subscription to the streaming service have more cause than ever to have a thankful heart. You can get a Sky Cinema Pass and watch it too.

And a number of other festive favourites WILL be showing on terrestrial television throughout December – so if you are forced to take a year off from The Muppet Christmas Carol there’s no shortage of alternative options to help you get your yuletide movie fix.