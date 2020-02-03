As an accomplished fighter, it isn't long before she comes face-to-face with a powerful witch leading the fight against her.

Chinese talents Liu Yifei and Gong Li star as Mulan and her fearsome rival Xian Lang respectively, while international superstars Donnie Yen (Rogue One) and Jet Li (The Expendables) also appear.

Initially released back in 1998, Mulan won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and is one of the most well-known films of the so-called Disney renaissance.

This remake follows in the footsteps of 2017's Beauty and the Beast as well as last year's Aladdin and The Lion King, all of which reimagined classic animated films and made over $1 billion at the global box office.

Despite the original's soundtrack becoming one of the most memorable in the genre, it has been confirmed the live-action reboot will sadly not feature any musical numbers. This is due to it going for a more realistic approach.

Mulan will arrive in UK cinemas on 27th March 2020.