But there's just one problem.

"Terrible title," Freeman said. OK...

"The original title was Stephen King’s book, Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption,” he explained. "Now don't choose 'Shawshank Redemption' when you've got 'Rita Hayworth'!

"They said when I complained – and I did – that it won't fit on the marquee. I said, 'So what?' Just put Rita Hayworth... You’ve got the one-sheet there, it’ll say the rest of it! But they chose not to, and so it took a while to catch on."

And because of that "terrible title", Freeman spent the next few years of his life correcting anybody who wanted to talk to him about it.

"I got a lot of Shimshonk Reduction, ShankSham..." he laughed.

At least they get it right now.