Read more: Monster Hunter Rise PC release date

Read on for everything you need to know about the film, including how to watch it and what it's about.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Monster Hunter in the UK

The film had been scheduled for a UK release on Friday 4th December 2020 but this was pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is now expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2021, we'll let you know when an exact date is announced.

More like this

What is Monster Hunter about?

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, the film follows US Army Ranger Captain Artemis, the leader of an elite military force which falls through a portal into a world populated by giant monsters.

While there, they meet a hunter who helps them survive in the world and fight against the monsters as they seek a way home.

Monster Hunter cast

Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) takes on the lead role as Captain Artemis, while the eponymous hunter is played by Thai actor Tony Jaa.

Supporting actors include Ron Perlman, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman and Jin Au-Yeung.

Monster Hunter trailer

You can catch a glimpse of the action in the below trailer, which was released in October 2020 and includes plenty of monster sightings – they certainly don't look like friendly creatures.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.