The mission which he chooses to accept this time around pertains to a mysterious AI weapon known only as the Entity, which has already been causing all sorts of havoc in the digital world.

Naturally, a number of powerful and shady figures – including IMF head honcho Eugene Kittridge himself – are desperate to get their mitts on the key that would unlock this weapon, and so it falls to Ethan and his allies old and new to get there first.

Of course, this being a Mission: Impossible film there are all sorts of dangers along the way, and so it was perhaps always inevitable that not all of the film's characters would escape unscathed.

Read on for confirmation of who dies in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, with the warning that there are obviously major spoilers for the film up ahead.

Who dies in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One?

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust in Mission Impossible 7 YouTube/Paramount Pictures UK

The following major characters died in Mission: Impossible -Dead Reckoning Part One.

Ilsa Faust

Denlinger

The most major death in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is one that will no doubt prove a huge disappointment to long-term fans of the franchise – with Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust killed off in the middle section of the film.

The enigmatic former MI6 agent was first introduced in the fifth film in the franchise – Rogue Nation – and went on to become one of Ethan's key allies in both that film and the subsequent entry Fallout.

She again plays a major role in the early events of Dead Reckoning Part 1 (even surviving what first appeared to be a certain death in the opening section), but things take a turn for the worse when she and Ethan infiltrate a party held by Alanna Mitsopolis/The White Widow (Vanessa Kirby) in Venice.

Here, it emerges that Alanna has allied with antagonist Gabriel (Esai Morales) who explains to Ethan that either Ilsa or his new ally Grace (Hayley Atwell) must die – something the IMF agent refuses to accept.

Sadly, however, the prediction proves correct. As a fight between the two factions spills into the streets of Venice, Ethan is first distracted fighting Gabriel's colleague Paris (Pom Klementieff) and then misdirected by the Entity and is thus unable to stop Ilsa from being mortally wounded by Gabriel.

Ilsa is no doubt the most significant death in the film, but she's not the only character to bite the dust.

Shady and power-hungry National Intelligence director Denlinger – a new character played by Cary Elwes – is shot dead by Gabriel during the climactic sequence on the Orient Express after first trying to ally himself with the villain.

On the train, Denlinger spills some crucial information to Gabriel regarding exactly what the key unlocks (the chamber holding the computer of the sunk submarine Sevastopol) and equipped with this knowledge Gabriel deems Denlinger surplus to requirements and kills him.

Did Paris die in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One?

Pom Klementieff as Paris in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One. Paramount Pictures

At the same time, he also severely wounds Paris – explaining that he believes she will betray him – but although it looks like her days are numbered, she's not yet dead by the end of the film.

Although struggling badly with her injuries, she is able to save Ethan and Grace from near death and pass on the information about Sevastopol before she falls unconscious.

At first, it looks like that might be it for Paris, but an IMF agent later declares that he can still feel a pulse – and so it looks like we'll still be seeing more of this character in Part 2.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is now showing in UK cinemas.

