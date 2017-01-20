Ferrer was also a cousin of George Clooney, who released a statement after his passing.

Clooney said, "Today, history will mark giant changes in our world and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family.

"Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."

Most recently, Ferrer had shot scenes for the Twin Peaks revival, reprising his role as Albert Rosenfield – a role which he first played in the original series in 1990.

He also had roles in Desperate Housewives, The Protector and Bionic Woman, as well as playing Vice President Rodriguez in Iron Man 3 and Bob Morton in RoboCop.

Celebrities and co-stars were soon paying tribute to Ferrer on Twitter, with Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost and co-star Kyle MacLachlan being amongst those reacting to the news. Actors Rob Lowe, Jake T. Austin and Robert Patrick were also amongst those to pay their respects.