Midas Man release date speculation, cast, and news for Brian Epstein biopic

What is the story behind the man who helped The Beatles to great success?

In case you haven’t had enough Beatles content with the release of The Beatles: Get Back on Disney Plus, another chapter of their story is to be tackled in a new biographical film about their manager, Brian Epstein.

As the manager of The Beatles from 1962 until his death in 1967, Brian Epstein helped the Fab Four carve out their image as The Beatles after spotting them performing in Liverpool’s iconic Cavern Club.

Once The Beatles exploded onto the world stage and found international superstardom, Epstein handled their business affairs and also spotted further up-and-coming talent.

He died of an overdose in 1967, which was later ruled accidental.

So, without further ado, here is all you need to know about the new biopic about Brian Epstein – including which actors will play The Beatles on-screen.

Does Midas Man have a release date?

Midas Man does not currently have a release date but will be released in the UK and Ireland by Signature UK.

Production on the film had to pause when director Jonas Akerlund took a break from the film and ultimately stepped down.

Akerland told Deadline on 18th November 2021: “I regret that things haven’t turned out as we had planned on Midas Man.

“I wish Jacob [Fortune-Lloyd] and the team the best with the film.”

He has now been replaced by director Sara Sugarman.

Midas Man cast

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Studio Canal

The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd will portray the legendary music manager Brian Epstein.

Meanwhile, Emily Watson has been cast as Brian’s mother Malka “Queenie” Epstein, while Eddie Marsan will portray Brian’s father, Harry.

It’s A Sin actor Omari Douglas will portray Brian’s confidant Lonnie Trimble, while singer Cilla Black will be played by Rosie Day.

The Beatles’ record producer George Martin will be portrayed by Charley Palmer Rothwell, while Love, Victor actor Lukas Gage will play the role of Tex Wellington.

Chat show host Jay Leno has been cast in the role of television icon Ed Sullivan.

Finally, we know who will be playing the Fab Four.

Who plays The Beatles in Midas Man?

It was announced on 24th November who will be portraying The Beatles in the film.

Jonah Lees has been cast to play John Lennon, while musician Blake Richardson is set to portray Paul McCartney.

Elsewhere, Leo Harvey Elledge is to portray George Harrison, while Campbell Wallace has been cast as drummer Ringo Starr.

Finally, Peaky Blinders star Adam Lawrence has been cast as one of those referred to as the “Fifth Beatle”, Pete Best, who was replaced in the band by Ringo Starr before their success.

Director Sara Sugarman said of the latest castings to Deadline: “The actors playing the Beatles are an extraordinary group they ooze that very visceral feeling of the ’60s, are charming, playful, and so authentic and I have no doubt that Jay Leno will capture the essence of Ed Sullivan perfectly.

“His own experience as an American television host will bring forward a natural, and accurate portrayal and add an incredible element of modern showbiz to the story.”

