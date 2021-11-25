The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. Beatles actors revealed as Midas Man cast is announced
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Beatles actors revealed as Midas Man cast is announced

The Fab Four have been cast.

19th May 1967: The Beatles celebrate the completion of their new album, 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', at a press conference held at the west London home of their manager Brian Epstein. The LP is released on June 1st. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)

Published:

The actors playing The Beatles in upcoming film Midas Man have been revealed, with further casting announcements including Jay Leno as TV host Ed Sullivan.

Advertisement

The “Fab Four” will be played respectively by Jonah Lees as John Lennon, musician Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr.

Deadline has released first look images of the film, which will focus on Beatles manager Brian Epstein, played by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit).

Director Sara Sugarman said of the castings: “The actors playing the Beatles are an extraordinary group… they ooze that very visceral feeling of the ’60s, are charming, playful, and so authentic and I have no doubt that Jay Leno will capture the essence of Ed Sullivan perfectly.

“His own experience as an American television host will bring forward a natural, and accurate portrayal and add an incredible element of modern showbiz to the story.”

Other recent castings include Emily Watson (Apple Tree Yard) as Epstein’s mother Malka “Queenie” Epstein, Eddie Marsan as Brian’s father Harry, and Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin) as Lonnie Trimble, Epstein’s close friend. Rosie Day will play singer Cilla Black.

Filming is under way on Midas Man, but a resurgence of Beatlemania is already in full swing thanks to the highly anticipated Disney Plus documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

Directed by Peter Jackson and using digitally restored footage of the band, the three-parter promises to take an in-depth look at the band in the process of making the album Let It Be. The record originally had the name Get Back, hence the title of this new docu-series.

The Beatles: Get Back is airing now on Disney Plus – sign up now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide

Tags

All about Midas Man (2021) [film]

19th May 1967: The Beatles celebrate the completion of their new album, 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', at a press conference held at the west London home of their manager Brian Epstein. The LP is released on June 1st. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Read More