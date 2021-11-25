Beatles actors revealed as Midas Man cast is announced

The actors playing The Beatles in upcoming film Midas Man have been revealed, with further casting announcements including Jay Leno as TV host Ed Sullivan.

Advertisement

The “Fab Four” will be played respectively by Jonah Lees as John Lennon, musician Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr.

Deadline has released first look images of the film, which will focus on Beatles manager Brian Epstein, played by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit).

Director Sara Sugarman said of the castings: “The actors playing the Beatles are an extraordinary group… they ooze that very visceral feeling of the ’60s, are charming, playful, and so authentic and I have no doubt that Jay Leno will capture the essence of Ed Sullivan perfectly.

“His own experience as an American television host will bring forward a natural, and accurate portrayal and add an incredible element of modern showbiz to the story.”

Other recent castings include Emily Watson (Apple Tree Yard) as Epstein’s mother Malka “Queenie” Epstein, Eddie Marsan as Brian’s father Harry, and Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin) as Lonnie Trimble, Epstein’s close friend. Rosie Day will play singer Cilla Black.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Filming is under way on Midas Man, but a resurgence of Beatlemania is already in full swing thanks to the highly anticipated Disney Plus documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

Directed by Peter Jackson and using digitally restored footage of the band, the three-parter promises to take an in-depth look at the band in the process of making the album Let It Be. The record originally had the name Get Back, hence the title of this new docu-series.

The Beatles: Get Back is airing now on Disney Plus – sign up now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide