"I voted for Brexit," Caine explained. "What it is with me, I'd rather be a poor master than a rich servant.

"It wasn't about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom.”

He added: "Politics is always chaotic.

"In politics you're always going into areas you've never been before, so you're going to get lost and then you're going to find your way, and then it'll be alright."

On acting, the 84-year-old said he wasn’t planning on stopping any time soon: "You get paid a fortune for kissing the most beautiful women in the world - not a bad job is it?

"That's why none of us retire early."

Michael Caine is currently starring alongside Morgan Freeman in Going in Style, and he’s set to appear alongside Ray Winstone in a film about the Hatton Garden diamond heist.