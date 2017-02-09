The four robbers, who had various physical maladies, were a group of veteran criminals whose boredom led them to come out of retirement for one last job (this was always going to be a movie, right?)

Michael Caine is, of course, no stranger to heist movies, having portrayed the legendary Charlie Coker in The Italian Job. Ray Winstone, too, played a gangster in Sexy Beast and Michael Gambon was up to no good in Layer Cake. Jim Broadbent, on the other hand, is usually associated with the gentle-natured dad in the Bridget Jones films, so may bring a touch of humour to proceedings.

Advertisement

The currently untitled project will be directed by The Theory of Everything's James Marsh.