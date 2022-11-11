The first Black Panther movie ended with T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) disrupting Killmonger's nanotech suit and stabbing him, with the antagonist then refusing to be healed – preferring dying a free man to the prospect of being incarcerated.

Ahead of the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , there has been lots of speculation about the possibility of Michael B Jordan returning to reprise his role as Killmonger, despite the fact that the character was killed off at the end of the previous film.

However there have been numerous reports that one way or another, Jordan would be included in the cast for the long-awaited sequel, and now that the film has been released we know the answer. Read on for everything you need to know.

**Spoilers for Black Panther Wakanda Forever**

Does Michael B Jordan appear as Killmonger in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Michael B Jordan's "Golden Jaguar" Black Panther costume

Yes - as had been rumoured Michae B Jordan does reprise his role, albeit in a relatively brief scene.

His appearance comes just ahead of the final battle scene, when Shuri enters the ancestral plane after ingesting an artificial heart-shaped herb and has a conversation with her late cousin.

He tells her that T’Challa was too noble and that she needs to be more ruthless, asking: "Are you going to be noble like your brother or take care of business, like me?”

This certainly does a job of firing Shuri up for the battle – although she ends up deviating from Killmonger's approach when a vision of her late mother Ramonda stops her from killing Namor.

Interestingly, the scene in the ancestral plane mirrors a moment in the first film in which Killmonger himself had an exchange with his late father N'Jobu.

