No announcements have been made about who will star in the film at this stage, but it's understood that the casting process is under way with a view to shooting the project next year in time for that release.

Meanwhile, the script is being written by Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler) and Eric Singer (Top Gun: Maverick), based on characters created for the original series by Anthony Yerkovich.

Kosinski's name being attached is a good indicator that the film could end up being a hit, given the huge success generated by his last two theatrical releases, the aforementioned Top Gun: Maverick and F1.

Joseph Kosinski. Getty

And given those films boasted Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as their stars, we can probably expect some pretty big names to become attached – we'll be keeping an eye out for all the latest updates on that front.

Miami Vice aired on NBC for five seasons between 1984 and 1989, with Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas starring in the lead roles of Detectives James 'Sonny' Crockett and Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs across that run.

Don Johnson as James 'Sonny' Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs in Miami Vice. Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

This will be the second film adaptation of the show following a 2006 version that starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx and was directed by Michael Mann, who had been executive producer on the original series.

That previous film was initially met with poor reviews on its release, but has grown in stature over time and now has a reputation as a cult favourite with a strong legion of fans. It will be interesting to see how the new version compares...

