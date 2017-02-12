“I don’t think he’s dangerous, I’m not afraid of Trump, not at all. I think he’s mostly an entertainer, a guy that wants audiences to love him.”

He then went on to compare Trump to former President Bush: “What I’m afraid of is all the guys around him, the people who whisper in his ears, just like the people who whispered in George W Bush’s ears - and we got the Iraq war…

"Trump, please listen to me, stay the egomaniac that you are, listen to no one then we’ll all be safe.”

More like this

Advertisement

The BAFTAs were held at London’s Royal Albert Hall and were hosted by Stephen Fry. Get the full winners list here.