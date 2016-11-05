"A giant congratulations and an even bigger thank you to these guys and the rest of the cast of #CursedChild," he wrote.

"To be in the movies was a dream come true but it became work and I forgot what it was to be a fan a long time ago. However, over the last two nights I was able to enjoy the world of Harry Potter once again. To lose myself in a story so rich and so powerful and, more importantly, that I had nothing to do with was truly magical.

"I felt like I was nine years old again, discovering it all for the first time and it is very, very special.

The snap shows Lewis posing with Jamie Parker and Paul Thornley who play Harry and Ron on stage, as well as actress Nicola Alexis who was standing in for Nomi Dumezweni as Hermione.

Cursed Child recently extended its run yet again to February 2018 with an extra 60,000 tickets set to go on sale at 11am on 22nd November.