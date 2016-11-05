Matthew Lewis turned into an adorable Harry Potter fan after seeing Cursed Child
"To lose myself in a story so rich and so powerful and, more importantly, that I had nothing to do with was truly magical"
There are plenty of perks to starring in the Harry Potter films – owning a wand, travelling the world, major kudos – but there's a downside, too. When the wizarding world becomes your nine-to-five you stop appreciating it as a fan – or at least that was the case with Matthew Lewis who played Neville Longbottom across the eight movies.
The actor is one of many of the film's stars to pay a visit to London's Palace Theatre where the Harry Potter story has found a new lease of life in The Cursed Child – a play conceived by JK Rowling and Jack Thorne. But while most of the movie actors have stopped for snaps with the play's cast, Lewis went a step further and had a good long gush about his experience watching the stage production. And it sounds like he rather enjoyed being 'one of us'...
"A giant congratulations and an even bigger thank you to these guys and the rest of the cast of #CursedChild," he wrote.
"To be in the movies was a dream come true but it became work and I forgot what it was to be a fan a long time ago. However, over the last two nights I was able to enjoy the world of Harry Potter once again. To lose myself in a story so rich and so powerful and, more importantly, that I had nothing to do with was truly magical.
"I felt like I was nine years old again, discovering it all for the first time and it is very, very special.
More like this
The snap shows Lewis posing with Jamie Parker and Paul Thornley who play Harry and Ron on stage, as well as actress Nicola Alexis who was standing in for Nomi Dumezweni as Hermione.
Cursed Child recently extended its run yet again to February 2018 with an extra 60,000 tickets set to go on sale at 11am on 22nd November.