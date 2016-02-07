“They’re wonderfully loyal, incredibly supportive. I’m just very proud to have been part of that show. It’s a fantastic part. And again, a bit like Parson Collins or even Hamlet or something, it’s a part that has been played before, but allows you to reinvent, if you can be inventive with it. So I’m forever grateful to the world of Doctor Who.”

Smith went on to discuss the legacy of his time in the Tardis, and how his run as the Doctor had affected his future role choices.

“I think Doctor Who is always going to sit in your ether for a bit, as it were,” he said. “It’s something I’m very proud of as well. It’s not like I’m trying to actively shed that.

“Also, I just think you’ve got to choose things that challenge you in a completely different way, and hopefully The Doctor and Parson feel different.

“I mean, I’m playing Prince Philip at the moment [for Netflix series The Crown], who’s very different to The Doctor as well.

“So it’s just about choosing work that feels like it’s going to challenge you in a different way.”

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is in cinemas now