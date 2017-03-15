In case you’d forgotten, this is how the original exchange went, and it was hardly less awkward (STRONG LANGUAGE WARNING).

ANNIE: And this is Natalie. She’s new, like you. PM: Hello, Natalie. NATALIE: Hello, David. I mean, sir. Shit, I can’t believe I just said that. And now I’ve gone and said “shit”. Twice. I’m so sorry, sir. PM: That’s fine…You could’ve said “fuck” and we’d have been in real trouble. NATALIE: Thank you, sir. I did have an awful premonition I was going to fuck up on my first day…oh, piss it!

“Me and Hugh are like chalk and cheese – that’s what makes us work,” McCutcheon went on, describing the lasting appeal of Love Actually.

“He’s nervous about dance scenes, whereas I go, ‘Yeah!’ and get stuck in. We bring out the best in each other.”

However, that doesn't mean she’s watched the original film much herself, saying the experience is just too awkward.

“I can’t watch myself unless it’s by accident,’ she said.

“My family say, ‘Look, it’s on.’ And I go, ‘I’m going upstairs!’ Other scenes I love, but then it comes to my bit, and I clench by bum cheeks.”

We’re sure Natalie would approve.

Red Nose Day Actually will air as part of Red Nose Day on BBC1 on Friday 24th March