"From his roles as Bilbo Baggins and Doctor Watson to Tim in The Office, Martin's range from the dramatic to the comedic has consistently impressed us," said producer Kevin Feige. "We couldn't be more honoured or excited to have such a talented actor join the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Captain America: Civil War follows the schism that splits America's superheroes in two, after a series of incidents that cause civilian casualties leads to the introduction of the Superhuman Registration Act, which requires all superheroes and villains to register by law.

A pro-government movement fronted by Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, finds itself up against a group led by Captain America, who believe superheroes' secret identities are necessary for them to do their jobs properly and keep their loved ones safe.

Cue monumental carnage as the two sides enter into a bitter and escalating battle.

What part Freeman might be playing in this civil war remains to be seen – there really are no clues from Marvel at this stage – but we do hope he's super-powered. It would, after all, be undeniably cool to see Bilbo Baggins getting all medieval on some rival supes...

Captain America: Civil War is due in UK cinemas on 29th April 2016