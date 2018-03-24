While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Hamill revealed that the sequence in which Luke says goodbye to Leia by planting a kiss in her forehead wasn’t actually scripted to feature the gesture.

“I don’t know if we rehearsed it or not, it just happened. I was standing up and they weren’t ready for it and they said "no, do that again" and we did it for a second take. It was just spontaneous”, he said of the kiss.

“It was really momentous for me because Luke was saying goodbye to his sister forever”, he continued, adding that losing Carrie after the scenes had been filmed was difficult.

“I can’t watch that scene. It takes me out of the movie completely” he said. “I’ll get over it but she’ll be forever missed and she’s irreplaceable.”