Trying to convince Davies to get him involved in editing unseen documentary footage, Hamill said: "Once I'm finished with VIII I'm out of a job, so...!"

Of course, given what we went through in Episode VII with a certain someone (we won't go into it), there's been speculation this was a hint about an unhappy conclusion to Luke Skywalker's story.

Advertisement

But Hamill – despite his penchant for a teaser or two – has pointed out that everything he says doesn't have an extra layer of meaning. He insisted talk of being out of work was simply because Ep VIII is "wrapping soon".