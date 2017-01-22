my favorite signs from the women's march: princess leia's badassery living on ? pic.twitter.com/sirUEw9nf0 — Mar (@youngmarwalan) January 22, 2017

Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia becomes symbol of hope for Women's March. pic.twitter.com/fbPR0A7y4d — I ❤️Carrie Fisher (@carries_soulm8) January 22, 2017

The actress – who passed away on December 27th after suffering a heart attack just before Christmas – was labelled by many as a "symbol of hope" as Women's Marches took place in cities including Washington D.C., New York and London.

The messages and slogans prompted her Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, to take to Twitter in tribute as he told followers: "I know where she stood. You know where she stood. Such an honor to see her standing with you today."

Yesterday's Women's Marches saw events take place in more than 60 countries around the world as people took to the streets to protest Donald Trump's presidency just one day after he was sworn into office.

Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Madonna, Dame Helen Mirren and Peter Capaldi were all among the hundreds of thousands marching.