Mark Hamill pays tribute to Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia inspires Women's March slogans
The late actress's face adorned scores of signs as protestors marched in cities around the world yesterday
Carrie Fisher had made no secret of her distaste for Donald Trump in the year before her death. She never did mince her words – especially on the subject of the newly elected US president...
So, it seemed appropriate that her image was used to adorn reams of posters and placards yesterday as protestors across the globe yesterday were inspired by the actress and her most famous character – Star Wars' Princess Leia.
my favorite signs from the women's march: princess leia's badassery living on ? pic.twitter.com/sirUEw9nf0
— Mar (@youngmarwalan) January 22, 2017
Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia becomes symbol of hope for Women's March. pic.twitter.com/fbPR0A7y4d
— I ❤️Carrie Fisher (@carries_soulm8) January 22, 2017
The actress – who passed away on December 27th after suffering a heart attack just before Christmas – was labelled by many as a "symbol of hope" as Women's Marches took place in cities including Washington D.C., New York and London.
The messages and slogans prompted her Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, to take to Twitter in tribute as he told followers: "I know where she stood. You know where she stood. Such an honor to see her standing with you today."
Yesterday's Women's Marches saw events take place in more than 60 countries around the world as people took to the streets to protest Donald Trump's presidency just one day after he was sworn into office.
Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Madonna, Dame Helen Mirren and Peter Capaldi were all among the hundreds of thousands marching.