“The only character I know for sure is returning is my friend R2-D2. He hasn’t stopped beeping about it.

“I’m not being coy, really. When I find something out, I’ll let everybody know. But nothing has been decided yet,” says Hamill, of rumours that he’ll once again play Luke Skywalker.

Yet the actor admits he’s really rather good at keeping secrets.

More like this

On the revelation that Darth Vader was Luke’s father, Hamill says:

“[Director] Irvin Kershner brought me aside, and said 'I know this, George [Lucas] knows this, and you’ll be the third person who knows. If it goes out we’ll know you leaked it.' So I was terrified of being the one to ruin it.

“I remember when they screened it, Harrison [Ford] turned around and said, 'I didn’t know that! Why the f*** didn’t you tell me?!'" Hamill continues.

But in his eyes, there’s good reason for keeping quiet.

“I’m good at keeping secrets. Especially when the goal is to maximize the enjoyment of the audience. That’s why I’m worried about Episode 7 – they’re going after casting sheets!

“I’m trying to keep the surprises for the movies, not for the internet. I hate spoilers, I like being surprised. There’s a natural curiosity, and a competition to see who can reveal the most. I beg people, please lets keep it a surprise! Don’t you want to be surprised? I know I do.”

Episode VII will be the first Star Wars film since Disney bought all rights to the franchise and is expected to be released in cinemas at the end of 2015.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes