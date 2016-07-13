Mark Hamill filmed Boogie Storm's entire dance at the Star Wars wrap party
The Force is strong in this Episode VIII closing celebration
Actor Mark Hamill turned all fan boy at the Star Wars Episode VIII wrap party last weekend, filming all of Boogie Storm's dancing Stormtrooper performance.
The Britain's Got Talent act – who earned Simon Cowell's coveted Golden Buzzer in the most recent series – entertained the cast with their funky footsteps, dancing to tracks including Beyonce's Single Ladies and Fleur East's Sax. And if you listen carefully, in the background it sounds like Luke Skywalker himself is laughing away.
"These guys (& girls) were AMAZING," he wrote alongside his Facebook post, adding: "#TheEmpireShakesItsBooty".
It's a fitting way to round out filming on the latest instalment, this time with Rian Johnson directing. And, perhaps even more exciting than the dancing Stormtroopers is that the end of their schedule brings us one step closer to it actually reaching screens...
Star Wars Episode VIII is expected to be released in December 2017