Actor Mark Hamill turned all fan boy at the Star Wars Episode VIII wrap party last weekend, filming all of Boogie Storm's dancing Stormtrooper performance.

The Britain's Got Talent act – who earned Simon Cowell's coveted Golden Buzzer in the most recent series – entertained the cast with their funky footsteps, dancing to tracks including Beyonce's Single Ladies and Fleur East's Sax. And if you listen carefully, in the background it sounds like Luke Skywalker himself is laughing away.