Certainly, it feels like perception of the movie is shifting into a positive direction, with discourse moving on to more happy observations, away from the online backlash that occurred when Chris Pratt joined the Mario movie cast in the title role (with Charles Martinet, the Mario voice from the games, being given a cameo instead).

The Super Mario Bros Movie got a new trailer last night, and fans of Nintendo's iconic plumber have been poring over it ever since. There were Easter eggs galore, one of which was a particularly deep cut reference that seems to have pleased the fanbase.

In fact, you could argue that this trailer feels like it was specifically designed to move the conversation forward. With our cynical hat on, we'd speculate that it was developed internally under a title like 'Fan Service Trailer'. But hey, when your fandom is being serviced to quite such an impressive degree, who are we to argue?

Before we start spoiling the Easter eggs, take a look below and enjoy the trailer with your own eyes if you haven't already. Or watch it again if you have, just for fun!

This trailer has everything you could want, including every different colour of Toad that you could possibly have on your wish list. Peach also uses the word 'galaxies' at one point, which feels like a sly nod to Super Mario Galaxy, the much-loved 3D game that launched on the Wii in 2007 (and more recently got a Switch port).

The Easter eggs really ramp up in the final moments of the trailer, though, as the iconic Rainbow Road from the Mario Kart series comes into view, along with countless famous characters who are all ready to race. And this is where one particular fan-favourite character can be seen in the background. That's right, folks, Funky Kong is here, and fans seem very happy to see him.

Funky Kong, if you were wondering, was originally introduced in the gaming world in 1994's Donkey Kong Country. As you may have guessed, this is a more laidback, wacky and... well... funky version of Donkey Kong. He's popped up in all sorts of Mario media over the years, including the recent Mario Kart Tour mobile game.

Funky Kong gets some sick air in Mario Kart Tour. Nintendo

Of all the nods and references in that trailer (and there were loads of them), it's fun to see that Funky Kong is the one that fans on the web are latching onto with over-enthusiastic reactions like the one below. Let's ask the big question here, too: which movie wouldn't be improved with the addition of Funky Kong?

Peak fiction, indeed. We would argue that in 2022, sometimes it feels like Easter eggs and references are the most valuable currency that a geek project can use to get people's attention. And if that's the case, Nintendo and Illumination are clearly keen to spend as much of that currency as possible to build excitement through Easter eggs.

Funky Kong isn't the only Donkey Kong variant in the trailer, either, with fans celebrating similar cameos for Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Kiddy Kong, and even Swanky Kong (the waistcoat-wearing Kong in the crowd shot). We also know that Cranky Kong, Donkey Kong's grandfather, is in the film, with Fred Armisen already cast in the role.

The main version of Donkey Kong is voiced by Seth Rogen, but it will be interesting to see if he also lends his voice to these alt-versions of the character, or if they don't have speaking roles (or if someone else is voicing them).

Indeed, thinking about silly stuff like this and soaking up the joyous reactions online is a much better state to be in than worrying about Chris Pratt's casting.

The Super Mario Bros Movie will be released on 7th April 2023.

