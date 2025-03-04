Although not a sequel to that earlier film, Marching Powder definitely has a few things in common – including a shared sense of humour – with their previous collaboration, and fans of the first will no doubt be keen to know how they can watch it.

If that's you, read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Marching Powder – is it streaming?

To begin with, Marching Powder will only be available to watch in cinemas – with the film arriving on Friday 7th March 2025.

Interestingly, Dyer revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that the film had originally been envisaged as a TV series titled You Don't Know Jack – but they decided to turn it into a theatrical film in part to help bring audiences back to the big screen.

"It was originally a television show," he explained. "It was going to be... because people don't really make films anymore, especially independent films, because, you know, no one goes to the cinema. Hence, why we're making this film for working-class people to try and get 'em back up the cinema"

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

When will Marching Powder be available on streaming?

It's not yet clear when the film will arrive on streaming – whether on a subscription platform or via paid digital download – but given it's being billed as an opportunity to get people back to the cinema, it would make sense for there to be a bit of a wait.

We'll let you know when we hear any news.

What is Marching Powder about?

Danny Dyer in Marching Powder. TrueBrit Entertainment

The film sees Danny Dyer take on a role of Jack – a man who has not moved on from his drink and drug-fuelled football hooligan lifestyle despite now being in middle age, and whose marriage with his wife Dani is at breaking point as a result.

The official synopsis reads: "Middle-aged Jack, arrested for drugs, strives in six weeks to repair marriage, curb bullying in-law, and guide stepbrother Kenny Boy, but his efforts fail as life spirals out of control."

Marching Powder cast: Who stars with Danny Dyer?

Dyer leads the cast of the film and is joined in the ensemble by the likes of Snatch star Stephanie Leonidas as his wife Dani and former EastEnders cast member Bailey Patrick as his friend Vinnie.

Meanwhile, Calum MacNab – who appeared as a child in The Football Factory – plays Jack's stepbrother Kenny Boy.

The full main cast of for the film can be seen listed below:

Danny Dyer as Jack

Stephanie Leonidas as Dani

Calum MacNab as Kenny Boy

Arty Dyer as JJ

Bailey Patrick as Vinnie

Lex Shrapnel as Vaughan

Janet Kumah as Gloria

Marching Powder trailer

You can get a flavour of the film by watching the below trailer – but be warned that it includes some explicit language and scenes of an adult nature, including drug abuse.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.