Danny Dyer is returning to the world of football hooliganism for the latest film from director Nick Love.
In the couple of years since he departed EastEnders at the end of 2022, Danny Dyer has tried his hand at a few rather different projects – from the hit Disney Plus series Rivals to his acclaimed Channel 4 documentary How to be a Man, which explored masculinity in the modern age.
For his next project, he finds himself on rather familiar turf: reuniting with his old pal Nick Love for a new film set against the world of hard drugs and football hooliganism, more than two decades after they teamed up on The Football Factory.
Although not a sequel to that earlier film, Marching Powder definitely has a few things in common – including a shared sense of humour – with their previous collaboration, and fans of the first will no doubt be keen to know how they can watch it.
If that's you, read on for everything you need to know.
How to watch Marching Powder – is it streaming?
To begin with, Marching Powder will only be available to watch in cinemas – with the film arriving on Friday 7th March 2025.
Interestingly, Dyer revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that the film had originally been envisaged as a TV series titled You Don't Know Jack – but they decided to turn it into a theatrical film in part to help bring audiences back to the big screen.
"It was originally a television show," he explained. "It was going to be... because people don't really make films anymore, especially independent films, because, you know, no one goes to the cinema. Hence, why we're making this film for working-class people to try and get 'em back up the cinema"
When will Marching Powder be available on streaming?
It's not yet clear when the film will arrive on streaming – whether on a subscription platform or via paid digital download – but given it's being billed as an opportunity to get people back to the cinema, it would make sense for there to be a bit of a wait.
We'll let you know when we hear any news.
What is Marching Powder about?
The film sees Danny Dyer take on a role of Jack – a man who has not moved on from his drink and drug-fuelled football hooligan lifestyle despite now being in middle age, and whose marriage with his wife Dani is at breaking point as a result.
The official synopsis reads: "Middle-aged Jack, arrested for drugs, strives in six weeks to repair marriage, curb bullying in-law, and guide stepbrother Kenny Boy, but his efforts fail as life spirals out of control."
Marching Powder cast: Who stars with Danny Dyer?
Dyer leads the cast of the film and is joined in the ensemble by the likes of Snatch star Stephanie Leonidas as his wife Dani and former EastEnders cast member Bailey Patrick as his friend Vinnie.
Meanwhile, Calum MacNab – who appeared as a child in The Football Factory – plays Jack's stepbrother Kenny Boy.
The full main cast of for the film can be seen listed below:
- Danny Dyer as Jack
- Stephanie Leonidas as Dani
- Calum MacNab as Kenny Boy
- Arty Dyer as JJ
- Bailey Patrick as Vinnie
- Lex Shrapnel as Vaughan
- Janet Kumah as Gloria
Marching Powder trailer
You can get a flavour of the film by watching the below trailer – but be warned that it includes some explicit language and scenes of an adult nature, including drug abuse.
