The duo, who are notorious for their exuberant goal celebrations, doffed their hats to Ryan Coogler's film with the Wakanda salute after Lingard had come off the bench to fire in United's second goal in a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

The hosts had gone a goal down in the first half after Willian's strike, only for Lukaku to level things up shortly thereafter. Mourinho then made an inspired change, bringing on Lingard for French forward Anthony Martial, who went on to nod in the winner in the 75th minute. Check out some pictures of the celebration below.

It was a popular move with amongst Man United and Black Panther fans on Twitter.

Black Panther has surpassed the £700m mark at the global box office after just its second weekend in cinemas, setting it on course to join Marvel's Avengers films in an elite club of films to have grossed over £1 billion.

Last week, actor Will Smith shared an impassioned Instagram post celebrating the film's success, sending his congratulations to stars Michael B Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita N'Yongo, Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya. Check it out below.