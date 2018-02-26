Manchester United stars celebrate goal with nod to Black Panther
Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard hit the Wakanda X during Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea
Manchester United stars Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba celebrated Sunday's winner over Chelsea with a nod to Marvel's Black Panther.
- Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis on being the only white guys in Black Panther: “this is what black actors feel like all the time”
- Black Panther review: “a franchise film with a distinct individual identity”
- John Boyega, Stormzy… and Liam from Bake Off – the Black Panther UK premiere guest list was amazing
- Meet the cast of Black Panther
The duo, who are notorious for their exuberant goal celebrations, doffed their hats to Ryan Coogler's film with the Wakanda salute after Lingard had come off the bench to fire in United's second goal in a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.
The hosts had gone a goal down in the first half after Willian's strike, only for Lukaku to level things up shortly thereafter. Mourinho then made an inspired change, bringing on Lingard for French forward Anthony Martial, who went on to nod in the winner in the 75th minute. Check out some pictures of the celebration below.
It was a popular move with amongst Man United and Black Panther fans on Twitter.
Black Panther has surpassed the £700m mark at the global box office after just its second weekend in cinemas, setting it on course to join Marvel's Avengers films in an elite club of films to have grossed over £1 billion.
More like this
Last week, actor Will Smith shared an impassioned Instagram post celebrating the film's success, sending his congratulations to stars Michael B Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita N'Yongo, Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya. Check it out below.