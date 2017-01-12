https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbEWtpSmJXg

After falling into a coma, Tom (Milner) wakes up to discover that he has superpowers because of tiny fragments of smartphone being embedded in his brain after the attack.

With his new-found abilities, Tom goes on a mission to take revenge on the gang who also assaulted his best friend Lucy (Williams).

The film also stars Miranda Richardson and Rory Kinnear and is directed by Adam Randall.

iBoy will launch on Netflix on 27th January 2017