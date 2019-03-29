Joel Coen's starry adaptation isn't the first time Washington has featured in a Shakespeare film adaptation — he previously appeared as Don Pedro, Prince of Aragon in Kenneth Branagh's Much Ado About Nothing, alongside Emma Thompson.

The play follows a Scottish lord, Macbeth, who is informed by three witches that he will one day be king of Scotland — an ambition his wife is only too happy to help him achieve.

Advertisement

McDormand is also set to star in the upcoming adaptation of Good Omens, in which she'll play the Voice of God.