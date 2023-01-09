Now, it's almost time for the full film to be released in UK cinemas, and one of the things you might be wanting to know before you book a ticket is what certificate it's been given by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

When the first footage from horror film M3GAN was released towards the end of 2022, it quickly became something of a viral sensation – with viewers instantly intrigued by the titular creepy doll and her impressive dance moves.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What age rating is M3GAN in the UK?

In the UK, M3GAN has been given a 15 certificate by the BBFC due to "strong threat, violence, and bloody images".

The fuller description provided on the BBFC website lists the reasons for this rating in more detail, including "passages of horror and sustained threat, with jump scares" and "strong images of blood and injury in the aftermath of violence."

It also mentions the use of infrequent strong language and emotional distress experienced by a child character.

Interestingly, the age rating given in the US – where the film opened on Friday 6th January – is PG-13, with the film having undergone some reshoots in post-production to take it down from the more extreme R rating.

M3GAN is showing in UK cinemas from Friday 13th January 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.