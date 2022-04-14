Luther movie wraps filming as Idris Elba hints at "grim" storyline

The actor, who plays DCI John Luther in the BBC drama and upcoming film version on Netflix, hinted that his character found himself in some uncomfortable scenarios during the shoot – which sounds like it could have a very dark storyline.

Idris Elba has wrapped filming on the feature-length Luther movie , which he has ominously described as a "grim shoot".

"I just finished filming about three weeks ago, it was a grim shoot. Oh my gosh," he said, in an interview on Sirius Radio.

"I’m reading the script and then, 'He does what? Wow, this is incredible!' And then I’m actually doing it. I find myself freezing in some dark cave or something, but no spoilers."

When it was pointed out that bad things happen to Luther, Elba agreed: "This is the thing!"

He went on to say of the film: "If you watch the last season, it picks up after that. But for new audiences that haven’t seen it, I think the film is a whole story. Even if you don’t know Luther, who he is, or anything about him, the film attempts to be whole for a new audience. "

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Luther creator Neil Cross revealed back in June 2021 that a film budget would allow the Luther universe to expand, while staying true to the spirit of the TV show.

“I think the thing with Luther is never to rule out anything,” he said. “All we’ve ever wanted to do is, within the parameters that we’re given, make the best possible show.

“What we’ve been able to do [with the movie] – having delivered every episode of Luther on budgets which are comically small – is to have a wider canvas and a bigger budget to tell the kind of stories that we we’ve always wanted to be able to tell. And we’ve really been given the opportunity – while staying entirely true.”

Netflix is yet to confirm Luther's release date. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

