His final on-screen role was in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, where he portrayed Canadian actor Wayne Maunder.

In total, the Tarantino feature earned 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards and won two of them, making fans even more shocked to see him omitted from the tribute section.

In response to the criticism, the Academy has released an official statement, which explains Perry and others were not able to be included due to "limited" time.

"The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time," they said.

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce died at just 20 years old following an epileptic seizure and was also notably absent from the Oscar montage.

"All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery."

Perry shot to fame in the early 90s by playing teen icon Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210, recently returning to the world of high school drama on the popular Archie Comics series Riverdale.