Meet the cast of Netflix romcom Love Hard

November is finally here and so is Netflix‘s first festive romcom – Love Hard, starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang.

Advertisement

The Christmas movie, produced by McG, follows Natalie (Dobrev) – a journalist living in LA – as she falls in love with a man on a dating app and after a month of chatting online, travels to his East Coast home to surprise him for Christmas.

However, Natalie soon discovers that she’s been cat-fished by Josh (Yang) and asks him to set her up with the man she thought she’d been chatting to – Tag (Darren Barnet).

With the likes of Darren Barnet, James Saito and Mikaela Hoover starring in this romcom, here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Love Hard and where you’ve seen them before.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Nina Dobrev plays Natalie Bauer

Netflix

Who is Natalie? Natalie is an LA-based journalist who writes a column about her disastrous dating life for a news site. When she meets ‘Josh’ on a dating app and begins to fall in love with him, she decides to surprise him for Christmas by flying to his East Coast hometown – but gets an unpleasant surprise.

Where have I seen Nina Dobrev before? Bulgarian-Canadian actress Nina Dobrev is best known for starring as Elena in The Vampire Diaries and for her roles in Degrassi: The Next Generation, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Let’s Be Cops, Flatliners and Dog Days.

Jimmy O. Yang plays Josh Lin

Netflix

Who is Josh? Josh is a 30-year-old who lives in his parents’ basement and works for his dad’s outdoor goods shop who creates an online dating profile using the photos of his former best friend Tag. He begins chatting online to Natalie, but is taken aback when she turns up at his door over the Christmas holidays.

Where have I seen Jimmy O. Yang before? Hong Kong-American comedian Jimmy O. Yang has appeared in Silicon Valley, New Girl, Space Force, Fresh Off the Boat and films like Life of the Party, Crazy Rich Asians, The Lego Movie 2 and The Opening Act.

Darren Barnet plays Tag

Netflix

Who is Tag? Tag is Josh’s former best friend whose photos Josh has been using for his dating profile. An adrenaline junkie, Tag loves rock-climbing and getting involved in sports – hobbies Natalie pretends to like whilst trying to get to know him.

Where have I seen Darren Barnet before? Darren Barnet’s break-out role was that of Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, and since then, he’s appeared in American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and an episode of This Is Us.

Harry Shum Jr. plays Owen Lin

Netflix

Who is Owen? Owen is Josh’s attention-seeking older brother who constantly puts his brother down whenever he sees him.

Where have I seen Harry Shum Jr. before? Harry Shum Jr is best known for playing Mike Chang in Glee and Magnus Bane in Shadowhunters. He has also appeared in Moms’ Night Out, Crazy Rich Asians, All My Life, iCarly, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens and The Eric Andre Show.

James Saito plays Bob Lin

Netflix

Who is Bob? Bob is Josh’s father who runs his own outdoor goods shop.

Where have I seen James Saito before? James Saito is a Japanese-American actor who is best known for his roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Always Be My Maybe, Modern Love, Life of Pi, Long Shot, House of Cards, Marvel’s Iron Fist and Dash & Lily.

Mikaela Hoover plays Chelsea

Netflix

Who is Chelsea? Chelsea is the glamorous wife of Owen.

Where have I seen Mikaela Hoover before? Mikaela Hoover has appeared in How I Met Your Mother, Super, Happy Endings, Two and a Half Men, 2 Broke Girls, Lucifer and The Suicide Squad.

Heather McMahan plays Kerry

Netflix

Who is Kerry? Kerry is Natalie’s best friend who convinces her to surprise Josh in New York.

Where have I seen Heather McMahan before? Comedian and actress Heather McMahan is best known for her regular guest appearances on the Today show and for roles in If Loving You is Wrong, The Trap and Family.

Rebecca Staab plays Barb Lin

Netflix

Who is Barb? Barb is Josh’s doting mother.

Where have I seen Rebecca Staab before? Rebecca Staab has appeared in shows like Seinfeld, NCIS, Beverly Hills 90210, Nip/Tuck, The Mentalist, Glee and Chronicle Mysteries.

Takayo Fischer plays June Line

Netflix

Who is June? June is Josh’s grandmother.

Where have I seen Takayo Fischer before? Takayo Fischer has appeared in Strawberry Fields, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Moneyball, Cavemen, The Watcher and The Baby-Sitters Club.

Matty Finochio plays Lee

Netflix

Who is Lee? Lee is Natalie’s boss at SOASH Media, who is constantly pushing her for new articles about her dating life.

Where have I seen Matty Finochio before? Matty Finochio has appeared in Sanctuary, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, iZombie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Order and Day of the Dead.

Sean Depner plays Chip

Netflix

Who is Chip? Chip is Josh’s childhood friend who works at Placid Lake’s airport.

Where have I seen Sean Depner before? Sean Depner is best known for playing Bret Weston Wallis on Riverdale and for roles in Deadly Class, The Order, The Killing and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Advertisement

Love Hard is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.