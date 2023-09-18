Love at First Sight soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix romcom
The new film features a number of original songs in the soundtrack.
Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy lead the cast of the new Netflix romcom Love at First Sight, which follows two 20-somethings who fall for each other after a chance meeting at an airport.
The film includes a number of songs during its runtime, including both cover versions of familiar songs such as Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) and some brand new tracks penned by singer-songwriter Morgan Harper-Jones.
Read on for the full list of songs that feature in the soundtrack, which is already available to stream at Amazon.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Love at First Sight soundtrack
- Everything Goes My Way performed by Tessa Rose Jackson
- Want to Make You Proud performed by Katie Herzig
- I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) performed by Morgan Harper-Jones
- Why Don’t We Start From Here performed by Lucy Spraggan
- Honey Honey performed by Sobi
- Passing Ships performed by Morgan Harper-Jones
- Meldo performed by Tom Taylor
- Vacation performed by Simen Mitlid
- Sunset Lover performed by Petit Biscuit
- Lonely performed by Morgan Harper-Jones
- Above the Clouds of Pompeii performed by Bear’s Den
- Bad Kids performed by TTRRUUCES
- Sleepyhead performed by TTRRUUCES
- Strange Game performed by Jess Ribeiro
- Lemonade performed by Circa Waves
- Time performed by Angelo De Augustine
- I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) performed by Morgan Harper-Jones
- When Love Arrives performed by Andreya Triana
- Video Killed the Radio Star performed by Morgan Harper-Jones
Love at First Sight is now available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.