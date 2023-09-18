Read on for the full list of songs that feature in the soundtrack, which is already available to stream at Amazon.

Love at First Sight soundtrack

Everything Goes My Way performed by Tessa Rose Jackson

performed by Tessa Rose Jackson Want to Make You Proud performed by Katie Herzig

performed by Katie Herzig I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) performed by Morgan Harper-Jones

performed by Morgan Harper-Jones Why Don’t We Start From Here performed by Lucy Spraggan

performed by Lucy Spraggan Honey Honey performed by Sobi

Passing Ships performed by Morgan Harper-Jones

performed by Morgan Harper-Jones Meldo performed by Tom Taylor

performed by Tom Taylor Vacation performed by Simen Mitlid

performed by Simen Mitlid Sunset Lover performed by Petit Biscuit

performed by Petit Biscuit Lonely performed by Morgan Harper-Jones

performed by Morgan Harper-Jones Above the Clouds of Pompeii performed by Bear’s Den

Bad Kids performed by TTRRUUCES

performed by TTRRUUCES Sleepyhead performed by TTRRUUCES

performed by TTRRUUCES Strange Game performed by Jess Ribeiro

performed by Jess Ribeiro Lemonade performed by Circa Waves

performed by Circa Waves Time performed by Angelo De Augustine

performed by Angelo De Augustine I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) performed by Morgan Harper-Jones

performed by Morgan Harper-Jones When Love Arrives performed by Andreya Triana

performed by Andreya Triana Video Killed the Radio Star performed by Morgan Harper-Jones

