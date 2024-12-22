Boasting an all-star ensemble cast and director by rom-com legend Richard Curtis, the 2003 movie remains a festive staple all these years later.

From Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman to Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Love Actually's cast is a who's who of British acting royalty.

It also famously starred Hugh Grant as the newly-elected Prime Minister, although that would certainly not be the case nowadays, according to Weir.

"The first thing is I would cast a female Prime Minister," the casting director previously told Metro.co.uk when asked which stars she would cast now to reflect the changes we've seen in the past two decades since the movie was released.

"I think if we were doing it today, Richard would write it very differently," she told the publication in an interview celebrating the film's 20th anniversary last year. "20 years on, it’s a different country, it’s a different world – a lot has changed."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Weir continued: "So, I think it will be a very different script, you can’t really sort of transpose actors on it. But the one thing I can declare is that we would definitely, definitely cast a female Prime Minister."

She even suggested an actress she could see in the role: Adjoa Andoh.

Still, it's difficult to imagine Love Actually without Grant's self-effacing Prime Minister delivering his iconic dance routine to The Pointer Sisters' Jump (For My Love).

Love Actually is available on Sky Cinema and NOW. Sign up for NOW from £6.99 a month.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.