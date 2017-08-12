Sharing the image on Instagram, Louise wrote: "First official shot of me & the bloomin fantastic @rattyburvil in @inwonderlandfilm. Photo by @ionafirouzabadi, who is basically a goddess."

The film has been written by first-time screenwriter Iona Firouzabadi and follows "the story of a ten-year relationship told in ten minutes".

"In Wonderland is a magic-realist story of love, told through the memories of one person," the film's fundraising page explains. "The film focuses on Alice and Michael's relationship, telling their personal and intimate story in an epic, cinematic way."

The movie's creators were looking to raise a further £3,500 to finance the film after they had already received support from Film London and the Southern Exposure Film Fund, and the Indiegogo campaign ended up reaching 136% of its initial target with almost £5,000 raised.

In Wonderland is directed by theatre director Christopher Haydon, and produced by Daisy Cooper. Go to the film's fundraising page to find out more.