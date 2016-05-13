The documentary is produced by Simon Chinn, previously responsible for Oscar-winning documentaries Searching for Sugar Man and Man on Wire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIyJOp-tK0k

The film will be distributed by Magnolia in the US and Altitude in the UK, with the announcement made today by head of distribution Hamish Moseley (via Screendaily).

“My Scientology Movie is an incredibly funny, fascinating and at times unnerving insight into the infamous and controversial religion,” he said.

“We plan to celebrate Louis’s big screen debut with a number of unmissable events in UK cinemas in the lead up to the release later in 2016.”

Louis Theroux: A Different Brain airs on BBC2 this Sunday (15th May) at 9.00pm