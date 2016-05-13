Louis Theroux to make cinema debut with Scientology documentary
The veteran filmmaker will make the leap to the big screen with My Scientology Movie
Louis Theroux may be currently fronting a series of BBC documentaries on mental health, but he’s soon to take a step up to the big leagues for his first feature film appearance in My Scientology Movie.
Directed by John Dower, the long-gestating documentary sees Theroux immerse himself in the world of the controversial religion with defector Mark Rathbun, clashing with key figures in the organisation as he discovers more about its secretive practices.
The documentary is produced by Simon Chinn, previously responsible for Oscar-winning documentaries Searching for Sugar Man and Man on Wire.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIyJOp-tK0k
The film will be distributed by Magnolia in the US and Altitude in the UK, with the announcement made today by head of distribution Hamish Moseley (via Screendaily).
More like this
“My Scientology Movie is an incredibly funny, fascinating and at times unnerving insight into the infamous and controversial religion,” he said.
“We plan to celebrate Louis’s big screen debut with a number of unmissable events in UK cinemas in the lead up to the release later in 2016.”
Louis Theroux: A Different Brain airs on BBC2 this Sunday (15th May) at 9.00pm