Writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay serve as show-runners, while Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman is on board as consulting producer. J.A. Bayona, who helmed last year's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will direct multiple episodes of the series.

Lord of the Rings fan? Then you'll be pleased to know Amazon will push out five seasons as part of its rights deal.

Baldry played Viktor Goraya on Russell T Davies' recent BBC drama series, which came after a stint on Hollyoaks as Liam Donovan. It is as yet unclear what his role will be in the Amazon series.