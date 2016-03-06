Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen pulls out of publishing deal to write his memoirs
Fans of Ian McKellen will be disappointed: the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit star has pulled out of a publishing deal to write his life story.
The 76-year-old actor has said that after much deliberation he has decided not to pen his memoirs after being offered a reported £1m to write the book last summer.
"I have thought long and hard about these memoirs over nine months, but in the end decided my heart was not in them," he told The Sunday Times.
A host of book firms and agents have been urging him to pen his autobiography for years, detailing a life which began with his childhood in Lancashire and his time at Cambridge University followed by a stellar acting career on stage and in front of the film cameras.
The book was also expected to address his decision in 1988 to go public about his sexuality and become a passionate campaigner for gay rights.
But sadly now it is not to be...