Lord of the Rings headed back to the big screen with new anime movie

The Lord of the Rings will not only get a new lease of life on the small screen with Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series adaptation, it’s also getting the anime treatment in an upcoming big-screen adaptation.

The newly-announced project, titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, comes from New Line and Warner Animation and is imagined as a companion piece to the Oscar-winning Peter Jackson trilogy, according to Deadline.

The filmed will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus), while Oscar-winner Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, will be a consultant on the film.

Meanwhile, the scribes behind The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, will pen the scripts.

The anime film will depict the bloody ‘War of the Rohirrim’, telling the story of the horse-people of Rohan and the history of Helm’s Deep.

It will reportedly take place 250 years before the events of Jackson’s film trilogy and will focus on a relatively unknown character mentioned in the book’s appendix: King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand.

Elsewhere, production on the Amazon TV series began last year, with Robert Aramayo (who played young Ned Stark on Game of Thrones) announced as the lead.

Another Game of Thrones alumnus, Joseph Mawle, has also been cast and will reportedly play the main antagonist. Other castings include Sir Lenny Henry, Ozark‘s Peter Mullan and Years and Years’ Maxim Baldry.

The Lord of the Rings TV series will be on Amazon Prime Video.