Going through shelf by shelf, BigAndysCollectibles gives us a "toy room overview" where he showcases his bookcases that are absolutely rammed with mint in box figures from the films and wider universe.

His collection includes vintage figures from New Hope and Empire Strikes Back, comics and complete collections of figures from Episode I and the Power of the Jedi series.

It's OK, you're allowed to be jealous.

It's not exclusively Star Wars, though. Andy also has a smattering of items related to Wall-E, Jurassic Park, Muppets, Toy Story and Ghostbusters. Although we think we'll let him off...