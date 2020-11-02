Latif (Star Trek: Discovery, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Khan are no strangers to either locations: he has family connections with the region and she was once married to the Pakistani Prime Minister, who is also a cricketing icon.

What's Love Got to Do With It? will reportedly be directed by Indian film-maker Shekhar Kapur, who helmed the Cate Blanchett historical dramas Elizabeth (1998), and will be making his first feature since Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007).

The legendary Working Title production duo of Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan will co-produce with Khan, alongside Nicky Kentish Barnes (About A Boy).

James, fresh from her success with Netflix period thriller Rebecca, is teaming up with Working Title for the fourth time. She also starred in their movies Yesterday (2019), Baby Driver (2017) and Darkest Hour (2017), while Oscar winner Thompson has also starred in multiple Working Title films, including Nanny McPhee and Bridget Jones's Baby.

Jemima Khan Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Khan has a growing body of television writing and producing credits. The former IT girl has also written and produced an upcoming episode of American Crime Story, about the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and starring Ratched's Sarah Paulson, as well as the HBO and Sky documentary-series The Case Against Adnan Syed and 2018 drama The Clinton Affair.

According to her website, Khan is also also developing a TV drama series about the Rothschilds banking dynasty in collaboration with writer and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, as well as a drama series for ITV, a comedy series, two true crime documentary series, and a feature film.

What's Love Got to Do With It? will start production in December.

