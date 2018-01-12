However, The Commuter star then reiterated that “there has to be parity, there just has to be”.

Hollywood’s gender pay gap has been the subject of much controversy in the past year, and the recent reports about pay disparity in All the Money In the World have reignited the debate.

Advertisement

It was reported that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5m (£1.1m) for reshoots after Kevin Spacey was removed from the film and replaced by Christopher Plummer. His co-star Michelle Williams, however, reportedly received $80 per day, a total of less than $1,000.