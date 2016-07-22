The sassy Ghostbusters star opted to leave the social media site - "with tears and a very sad heart" - after a torrent of online hate, which saw her describe it as her "personal hell".

Now she's back and using the site for one of the many reasons it was actually intended: double-screening with GoT.

The actress thanked fans for their love and support adding that it made her feel "real special".

Hordes of fans have come out in support of the actress and comedian – including original Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd, who went on ET Canada to blast the trolls as "insignificant gnats".