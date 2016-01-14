According to the bookies, The Revenant's Leonardo DiCaprio is a sure winner in the best actor category. The 44-year-old star, who has been nominated four times, is yet to have his name engraved on an Oscar, but with odds of 1/9 this could be his year.

DiCaprio is the hottest favourite in any category, closely followed by Sylvester Stallone, who looks set to pick up the best supporting actor gong for Creed with odds of 8/11.

When it comes to best actress, Brie Larson is the favourite. The Room actress, who already won at the Golden Globes, has odds of 1/3 on picking up her first Oscar. Her closest competition looks to be Brooklyn's Saoirse Ronan (9/2) or Carol's Cate Blanchett (6/1).

If the bookies are to be believed, Rooney Mara will win best supporting actress. She's been given odds of 1/2, better than her fellow nominees Alicia Vikander, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Rachel McAdams.

For the top prize of the night – the best picture category – there are eight strong nominees, but bookies are offering odds of 4/5 that Spotlight picks up the accolade. The Revenant is the next likeliest with odds of 13/8, followed by The Big Short (8/1), The Martian (8/1), Mad Max: Fury Road (20/1), Bridge of Spies (33/1), Room (40/1) and Brooklyn (66/1).

The winners will be announced at the 88th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday 28th February in Hollywood